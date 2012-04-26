* Lowest rate for the month since data series began in 2002

* Median market forecast was 6.0 pct

* Real wages up 1.6 pct from February (Adds details, background)

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazil's jobless rate rose slightly more than expected in March but still marked a record low for the month, adding evidence that the local labor market remains strong to underpin a nascent economic recovery.

Brazilian unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in March before seasonal adjustments, from a previously reported 5.7 percent in February, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate had been expected to rise to 6.0 percent, according to the median forecast of 19 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 5.8 percent to 6.1 percent.

It was the lowest rate for the month since unemployment data series began in 2002.

In March 2011, unemployment stood at 6.5 percent.

Brazil's robust labor market helped prevent the country from a recession in late 2011, fueling steady growth in the services sector. It also nurtured Brazil's rising urban middle-class, a key pillar to president Dilma Rousseff's stellar popularity.

Many young Brazilians who once would have become housekeepers making minimum wage now get better-paid jobs at shops and other businesses in cities like São Paulo.

However, the tight labor market is also fueling inflation.

A wide range of services - from rentals to hairdressing -have become more expensive on the back of rising wages, leading consumer prices to rise 0.43 percent in the month to mid-April , up from 0.25 percent the month before, according to Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index.

Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed remained unchanged from February at 22.6 million people and increased 1.6 percent from the year-ago period, the IBGE said.

The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work rose 8.8 percent in March from February to 1.5 million. The figure stayed unchanged from a year earlier.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 1.6 percent month-on-month to 1,728.40 reais ($919) and gained 5.6 percent from the year-earlier month.

($1 = 1.88 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)