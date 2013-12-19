By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO Dec 19 Brazil's jobless rate fell
unexpectedly to an 11-month low and wage gains accelerated in
November, government data showed on Thursday, suggesting a
stronger labor market that could support economic growth but
also stoke inflation.
Brazil's non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate
fell to a record low of 4.6 percent in November from 5.2 percent
in October.
The number was lower than the median forecast of 4.9 percent
in a poll of 25 economists. In November last year, Brazil's
jobless rate stood at 4.9 percent.
Brazil last notched 4.6 percent unemployment in December
2012, the level which has been the lowest since 2002, when the
statistics agency IBGE began using a new methodology to tally
employment and jobless data.
Brazil's unemployment rate usually falls in the last months
of the year as businesses hire temporary workers for the
Christmas shopping season.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 3.0
percent from a year earlier to an average of 1,965.20 reais
($836) a month. In October, salaries had gained 1.8 percent.
Brazil's unemployment rate usually falls in the last months
of the year as businesses hire temporary workers for the
Christmas shopping season.
The number of people that unsuccessfully looked for work in
Brazil's six largest metropolitan cities dropped 10.9 percent
from October, to 1.1 million people.
The jobless rate has also declined in recent months because
an increasing number of Brazilians have temporarily left the
labor market to dedicate more time for studies, analysts said.