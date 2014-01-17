RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 17 Brazil's jobless rate in
2012 and early 2013 was not as low as previously estimated,
according to a broader government survey set to replace official
labor market statistics next year.
The new report, called PNAD Continua, showed Brazil's
average jobless rate stood at 7.4 percent in 2012 and 7.7
percent in the first half of 2013, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Friday.
Under a previous methodology that included only six major
metropolitan areas, Brazil's average unemployment rate
was estimated at 5.5 percent in 2012 and 5.7 percent
in the first half of 2013.
The new survey includes data from more than 3,000 cities,
but will be published quarterly instead of monthly.
Brazil's jobless rate has remained around record lows over
the past few years despite faltering economic growth.
While that helped keep President Dilma Rousseff very popular
among workers, it has also contributed to stubbornly high
inflation, which has forced the central bank to raise interest
rates seven straight times since April.