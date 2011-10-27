* Brazil jobless rate holds at 6 pct for second month

* Economists expected hotter labor market, seasonal effect

* Real wages edge down for first time since April (Adds analyst quotes, monetary policy context)

By Brad Haynes and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 27 Real wages in Brazil fell in September and joblessness remained stable, defying forecasts of a tighter labor market in another sign growth in Latin America's largest economy is slowing more than expected.

Brazil's jobless rate BRUNR=ECI was unchanged at 6.0 percent in September, the same monthly rate as August and July, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, receded 2 percent month-on-month to 1,608 reais ($929), dropping for the first time since April.

Rising salaries in Brazil have contributed to stubborn inflation running near six-year highs, well above the central bank's target range. A weaker labor market could help limit consumer price increases in Brazil, even as the central bank lowers borrowing costs to revive economic growth.

Brazil's central bank hinted on Thursday it would keep cutting interest rates at its recent 50-basis-points pace as it expects inflation to slow in the face of an increasingly risky global outlook. [ID:nN1E79P11Y]

"While the unemployment rate remains close to record lows, wages suggest some moderation," said BNP Paribas economist Marcelo Carvalho in a note to clients.

"Looking ahead, a slowdown in the economy's expansion should eventually weigh on employment trends," he added.

Brazil's unemployment rate had been expected to drop to 5.8 percent in September, according to the median forecast of 10 economists surveyed by Reuters, with estimates as low as 5.5 percent.

Seasonal effects have brought down unemployment in September four out of the past five years.

Last year, Brazil's unemployment rate notched a series of record lows. The tight market helped boost salaries, as employers especially sought workers with higher levels of education and technical skills.

($1 = 1.73 reais)

