SAO PAULO Nov 24 Brazil's unemployment rate dipped in October as the number of job seekers dropped off, with wages flat from the previous month in Latin America's biggest economy.

Brazil's jobless rate BRUNR=ECI dipped to 5.8 percent in October from a previously-reported 6.0 percent in September, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday

That was the lowest rate for the month of October since the IBGE started collecting data in the current format in 2002, and the lowest rate overall since last December's record-setting 5.3 percent unemployment.

The unemployment rate had been expected to dip to 5.9 percent, according to the median forecast of 23 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 5.8 percent to 6.2 percent.

Last year Brazil's unemployment rate notched a series of record lows. The tight market helped boost salaries, as employers especially sought workers with higher levels of education and technical skills.

The higher wages, in turn, have pressured prices, with the annual inflation rate above a 6.5 percent government target ceiling since April.

However, the central bank has chopped a full percentage point off its benchmark interest rate since August as a euro zone sovereign debt crisis and fragile U.S. recovery are expected to weigh on the global economy next year.

Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed edged up 0.14 percent to 22.682 million people and rose 1.5 percent from the year-ago period, the IBGE said.

The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work sank 4.5 percent in October from September to 1.385 million. The figure fell 4.1 percent from a year earlier.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, were flat month-on-month at 1,612.70 reais ($869.71) and dipped 0.3 percent from the year-earlier month.

($1=1.8543 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Luciana Lopez)