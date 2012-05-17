* Payroll job growth picks up in April from March

BRASILIA May 17 Brazil's payroll job growth accelerated in April from March, the biggest monthly jump so far this year as struggling industries showed signs of recovery that could boost a lackluster economy.

The economy added a net 216,974 payroll jobs in April, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday, compared with an upwardly-revised 141,000 in March.

Brazil added 272,000 payroll jobs in April of 2011.

The services sector again led the gains after it hired a net 82,875 people in April, the ministry said, with most jobs created in housing and transportation companies.

After cutting their workforce in March, manufacturers returned to hiring, adding a net 30,318 people in April.

Employers hired a total 1.798 million people, but fired 1.581 million in April, the data showed. (Reporting By Alonso Soto; Editing by Andrew Hay)