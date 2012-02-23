* Net payroll jobs tumble 22 pct from year earlier
* Retail, gov't services drive decline in net jobs
* Manufacturing, farming show improvement vs December
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Brazil's economy saw net
payroll jobs sink 22 percent in January from a year earlier,
indicating that a flagging economy is weighing on the ability of
retailers and government agencies to retain workers.
Manufacturers, farmers and retailers added a net 118,895
payroll job positions last month, the Labor
Ministry said on Thursday, reversing the 408,172 net payroll
jobs loss in December 2011.
Commerce businesses trimmed a net 36,345 positions in
January, while the government services sector cut its payrolls
by 370 jobs. In contrast, a net 37,462 manufacturing workers
were hired, and mining companies added 82,506 positions in the
month.
The numbers are the latest confirmation that an economic
recovery in Brazil is progressing unevenly. While the government
has trimmed interest rates and taxes to spur consumption, cost
and wage inflation are preventing firms from hiring more workers
in anticipation of a recovery in demand.
Analysts expect growth to accelerate to about 3.3 percent in
2012 from an estimated 2.7 percent last year. Brazil's
government forecasts growth of 4.5 percent for this year.
Employers hired a total 1.711 million people, but fired
1.592 million in January, the ministry said.
In the 12 months ended in January, a total 1.883 million net
payroll jobs were created, compared with 1.966 million for all
of 2011, the ministry said.
