* Economy adds 140,563 payroll jobs in July -ministry

* Expansion down from 225,000 per month in first half

* Government expected slower growth due to season (Recasts with accumulated figure, recent pace, comment)

BRASILIA, Aug 15 Brazil's economy added fewer payroll jobs BRPROL=ECI for a fourth month in July, the Labor Ministry said on Tuesday, adding to signs of a slowdown in Latin America's biggest economy.

Manufacturers, farmers and services companies added a net 140,563 payroll jobs in July, compared with around 234,000 in June and over 225,000 per month in the first half of the year, according to ministry statistics. The July figure brings the total net payroll additions for the year to 1,593,527.

In July 2010 the economy added about 180,000 payroll jobs.

The numbers accompany signs that the central bank's interest-rate hikes and credit curbs are finally putting the brakes on the nation's torrid economic expansion. Sagging industrial output and retail sales data in recent weeks have fanned worries the economy might be losing steam faster than initially expected.

Labor Minister Carlos Lupi said on Tuesday he expects a recovery in net payroll job growth this month.

Lupi had said last week the July payroll data would be weak due to seasonal factors. He said then he did not see a broad slowdown that would affect strong job growth for the year.

Brazil notched record-low unemployment numbers last year, with in-demand workers landing higher wages. An increase in salaries helped fuel consumption and spur growth in Brazil, pushing inflation to its fastest pace in six years.

The central bank has raised interest rates five times this year to 12.5 percent to try to rein in consumer prices.

Just over half of Brazil's work force is registered with the Labor Ministry, with payroll jobs entitling workers to social security benefits, while the rest of the working population belongs to a vast so-called informal economy. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani in Brasilia and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, Writing by Brad Haynes, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)