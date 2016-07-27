BRIEF-Office Depot incoming ceo Smith Will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
BRASILIA, July 27 A planned overhaul of rules governing Brazil's subsalt oil reserves is "important" for state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by W Simon)
* Office Depot Inc - incoming ceo smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.1 million
* Durect corporation announces update on dur-928 development program
* Diluted earnings per share for 2016 are expected to be between $1.13 and $1.21