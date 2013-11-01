Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SAO PAULO Nov 1 Brazil runs no risk of having its sovereign debt ratings revised down or downgraded over the next 18 months, Paulo Leme, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc in Brazil, said on Friday, citing what he sees as solid economic indicators despite inflation and exchange rate volatility.
Even after Moody's Investors Service and Standard and Poor's took recent actions in their outlook on Brazil's investment-grade ratings, "a revision seems unlikely," Leme said at an event sponsored by Brazil's investment banking and mutual funds association Anbima.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.