BRIEF-Greenbay Properties announces equity raising of about 650 mln rand
* Says announces equity raising of approximately ZAR 650 million
BRASILIA Dec 22 Brazil's loan default ratio fell in November from the previous month, the central bank said on Monday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the benchmark gauge for delinquencies in the nation's banking system, rose to 4.9 percent of outstanding loans, compared with a revised 5 percent in October, the report added. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)
* Says announces equity raising of approximately ZAR 650 million
DUBAI, March 16 Gulf stock markets look set to rise on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but signalled no acceleration in the pace of monetary tightening - good news for Gulf equities that are vulnerable to interest rates.
MELBOURNE, March 16 Chinese group, the Global CEO Fortune Club, on Thursday launched its first overseas fund with an aim to invest in Australian infrastructure projects.