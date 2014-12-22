BRASILIA Dec 22 Brazil's loan default ratio fell in November from the previous month, the central bank said on Monday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the benchmark gauge for delinquencies in the nation's banking system, rose to 4.9 percent of outstanding loans, compared with a revised 5 percent in October, the report added. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)