BRASILIA, July 30 Bank lending in Brazil rose slightly in June while credit defaults remained stable, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Disbursements rose 0.6 percent in June from May, down from an increase of 0.7 percent in the prior month. The 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for loan delinquencies, remained unchanged at the equivalent of 4.7 percent of outstanding loans. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)