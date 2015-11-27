BRASILIA Nov 27 Bank loans delinquent for at
least 90 days in Brazil edged up slightly in October to their
highest in two years, the central bank said on Friday, as rising
unemployment and borrowing costs kept companies and consumers
from staying current on their debt.
The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for
delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 5.0 percent of
outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, according to a
central bank report. October's number was the highest for the
ratio since October 2013, when it also reached 5 percent.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)