BRASILIA Jan 27 Bank lending in Brazil rose 6.6
percent in 2015, the central bank said on Wednesday, its
smallest annual growth rate since at least 2008 as Latin
America's biggest economy sinks deeper into its worst recession
in decades.
Disbursements rose 1.3 percent in December from November, up
from an increase of 0.60 percent in the prior month. The 90-day
default ratio, a benchmark for loan delinquencies, rose to the
equivalent of 5.3 percent of outstanding loans.
Loan books in Brazil rose 11.3 percent in 2014 from the
previous year.
