BRASILIA/SÃO PAULO, Feb 28 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system fell 0.2 percent in January from December, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more edged slightly up to the equivalent of 5.6 percent of outstanding loans in January, compared with 5.5 percent in December.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto, Tiago Pariz and Guillermo Parra-Bernal)