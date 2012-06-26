SAO PAULO, June 26 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 1.7 percent in May from April, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more rose to the equivalent of 6 percent of outstanding loans last month, the highest since the bank began keeping data for the indicator in June 2000, up from a revised 5.9 percent in April, according to a report.

The indicator for April was revised up from a prior 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)