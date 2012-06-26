BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
SAO PAULO, June 26 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 1.7 percent in May from April, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more rose to the equivalent of 6 percent of outstanding loans last month, the highest since the bank began keeping data for the indicator in June 2000, up from a revised 5.9 percent in April, according to a report.
The indicator for April was revised up from a prior 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.