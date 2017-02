BRASILIA, July 26 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 1.5 percent in June from May, the central bank said on Thursday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more fell to the equivalent of 5.8 percent of outstanding loans last month, down from a revised 5.9 percent in May, according to a report.

The gauge of loan delinquencies had been previously reported at a record high of 6 percent in May. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by James Dalgleish)