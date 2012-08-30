UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SAO PAULO Aug 30 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 0.7 percent in July from June, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more rose to the equivalent of 5.9 percent of outstanding loans last month from 5.8 percent in June, according to a report.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts