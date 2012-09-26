UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 1.2 percent in August from July, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more were the equivalent of 5.9 percent of outstanding loans last month, unchanged from July, according to a report.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts