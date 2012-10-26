UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRASILIA Oct 26 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 1.1 percent in September from August, the central bank said in a report on Friday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more were the equivalent of 5.9 percent of outstanding loans last month, unchanged for a third month, according to the report.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts