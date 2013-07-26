US STOCKS-Futures slip after Trump's wiretap accusation
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
BRASILIA, July 26 Bank lending in Brazil rose 1.8 percent in June from the prior month, the central bank said in a report on Friday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, fell to 5.2 percent of outstanding loans last month from 5.5 percent in May, the report added.
Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over China's economic growth and Russia's oil output. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed at a 1-week high on Friday as oil prices gained and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengtheni
* Aircastle announces proposed offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes