BRIEF-Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes
BRASILIA Oct 29 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 0.8 percent in September from the prior month, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, remained unchanged from the previous month at 5.1 percent, the report said.
* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior notes
* CIT Group - On Feb 27, co, units entered into amendment no. 1 to second amended, restated revolving credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of Feb 27