BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 29 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 0.9 percent in June from the previous month, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, ended last month at 4.8 percent of outstanding loans, the report said. No comparative figure was immediately available. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)