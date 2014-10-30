BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Oct 30 Growth in outstanding loans at Brazil's banking system rose 1.3 percent in September from the previous month, the central bank said in a report on Thursday.

The 90-day default ratio, the most widely followed gauge of loan delinquencies, was 5 percent last month, unchanged from August, the bank said in a report in Brasilia. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)