UPDATE 1-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Nov 26 Brazil's loan default ratio fell in October from the previous month, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the benchmark gauge for deliquencies in the nation's banking system, fell to 4.8 percent of outstanding loans, compared with 5 percent in September, the report added.
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
ABERDEEN, Scotland, March 18 Nicola Sturgeon will press on with plans to hold a new Scottish independence referendum and said on Saturday that a continued refusal by Britain's prime minister to discuss the matter would "shatter beyond repair" the United Kingdom's constitutional structure.
LONDON, March 17 Lawyers representing tens of thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shareholders have held tentative talks to settle a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) damages claim over the lender's 2008 rights issue that was launched shortly before a state bailout, two sources said.