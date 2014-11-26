BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Nov 26 Brazil's loan default ratio fell in October from the previous month, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the benchmark gauge for deliquencies in the nation's banking system, fell to 4.8 percent of outstanding loans, compared with 5 percent in September, the report added.

