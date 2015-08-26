BRASILIA Aug 26 Loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil rose to the highest level this year, the central bank said on Wednesday, a sign that a widespread downturn and rising borrowing costs are preventing companies and consumers from staying current on their debt.

The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for credit delinquencies, rose to the equivalent of 4.8 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, compared with a revised 4.6 percent ratio in June, the central bank said in a report.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)