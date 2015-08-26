Nikkei edges up, upbeat tankan fails to offset worries about exporters
BRASILIA Aug 26 Loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil rose to the highest level this year, the central bank said on Wednesday, a sign that a widespread downturn and rising borrowing costs are preventing companies and consumers from staying current on their debt.
The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for credit delinquencies, rose to the equivalent of 4.8 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, compared with a revised 4.6 percent ratio in June, the central bank said in a report.
