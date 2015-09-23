(Repeats item to attach to alerts with no change to text)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Bank loans
delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil remained in August at
their highest in almost two years, the central bank said on
Wednesday, as a widespread downturn and rising borrowing costs
kept companies and consumers from staying current on their debt.
The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for
delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 4.8 percent of
outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, according to a
report. The ratio remained unchanged from July, when it had
risen to the highest since December 2013, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)