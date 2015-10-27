SAO PAULO Oct 27 Bank loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil remained in September at their highest in almost two years, the central bank said on Tuesday, as a widespread economic downturn and rising borrowing costs kept companies and consumers from staying current on their debt.

The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 4.9 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, according to a central bank report. September's number was the highest for the ratio since October 2013, when it reached 5 percent.

The default ratio for August was revised upwards to 4.9 percent, the report added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)