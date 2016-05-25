BRASILIA/SAO PAULO May 25 Bank loan defaults in
Brazil hit an all-time high in April as the nation's longest and
harshest recession in at least eight decades, coupled with
rising borrowing costs, kept straining the ability of consumer
and corporate borrowers to stay current on their debts, the
central bank said on Wednesday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for
defaults, rose to 5.7 percent of outstanding bank loan books
last month, the highest level since the central bank began
keeping updated records of the indicator five years ago. Loan
disbursements fell 0.6 percent in April from March, the report
said.
