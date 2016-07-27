FOREX-Euro hits 11-day low after German inflation data miss
* Moves put focus back on risks of Trump's protectionism (Recasts after euro move lower, adds new quote)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 27 Loans in arrears for more than 90 days in Brazil fell for the first time in a year in June, central bank data showed on Wednesday, after corporate and individual borrowers raced to renegotiate their debt amid rising borrowing costs.
The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, fell to the equivalent of 5.6 percent of non-earmarked loans last month, compared with 5.8 percent in May, the report said. Loan disbursements fell 0.5 percent in June, the fifth monthly decline in six months, the report added. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
* Moves put focus back on risks of Trump's protectionism (Recasts after euro move lower, adds new quote)
* Moves put focus back on risks of Trump's protectionism (Recasts after euro move lower, adds new quote)
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Brazilian supermarket sales rose 2.23 percent in real terms in December from a year ago, industry group Abras said on Monday, suggesting resilient demand for food, toiletry and cleaning items despite a severe recession.