BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Aug 25 Loans delinquent for
at least 90 days in Brazil climbed for the third month in four
in July, a sign that a harsh recession and the highest borrowing
costs in a decade are preventing companies from staying current
on their debt.
The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for loan
delinquencies, rose to the equivalent of 5.7 percent of
outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, compared with a
revised 5.6 percent ratio in June, the central bank said in a
report.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing
by W Simon)