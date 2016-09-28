BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Loans in arrears in
Brazil remained unchanged in August from the previous month,
while disbursements of new credit were flat after two months of
declines, an early sign that the worst credit cycle in at least
two decades has bottomed out.
The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies,
stood at the equivalent of 5.7 percent of outstanding
non-earmarked loans for a second consecutive month, the central
bank said in a report on Wednesday. The default ratio has
climbed almost a full percentage point over the past year.
