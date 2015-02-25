(Recasts to detail provisions, defaults data; adds comments,
background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Otoni
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil's
private-sector banks boosted loan-loss provisions to their
highest level in 20 months in January, central bank data showed
on Wednesday, as rising corporate defaults led them to tighten
loan disbursement standards.
Last month, domestic private-sector banks set aside the
equivalent of 7 percent of their loan books to cover credit
losses, the biggest since May 2013, the central bank report
found. The banking system's default ratio rose for the first
month since May.
The data show the conservative underwriting practices that
have shielded Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and other
non-government banks from years of economic weakness in Latin
America's largest economy. Economists are predicting that Brazil
will experience its steepest economic contraction this year
since 1992.
Outstanding loans to companies fell 1.1 percent to 1.59
trillion reais ($551 billion) in January. Loan approvals for
the segment stand to suffer temporarily due to rising risk
aversion and sluggish demand, analysts said. The delinquency
ratio for corporate loans rose to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent
in December.
"What we are witnessing is a tightening of credit conditions
in light of a rapid deterioration of the economic picture as a
whole, especially on the corporate front," said Alberto Ramos,
chief Latin America economist with Goldman Sachs Group Inc in
New York.
State-run and foreign private-sector lenders may have to
follow the prudent stance of private-sector banks if they want
to protect capital and remain profitable, Ramos said.
Provisions at government and foreign banks remained
unchanged at 3.7 percent and 5.3 percent of their loan books,
respectively, the report added. Defaults climbed 0.1 percentage
points for state banks, hitting 2.2 percent, the report showed.
Most banks are refraining from making loans to engineering
and oil services involved in a corruption probe at
state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA, increasing
the default risks in those sectors. Scarcer funding could hamper
refinancing in distressed sectors such as sugar and ethanol.
In January, the average cost of corporate borrowing
registered its biggest jump in a year. Spreads, or the
difference between the rate that banks charge on a loan and the
cost of their funding, widened to a three-year high, the report
showed.
According to the report, banks cut their consolidated loan
books by 0.2 percent to a total 3.012 trillion reais in January.
($1 = 2.88 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Christian Plumb)