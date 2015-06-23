BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor's former CEO delivers letter to Cypress' independent directors
* Delivers letter to Cypress Semiconductor's independent directors regarding annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 23 Loan delinquencies at Brazilian banks rose in May for a second straight month, the latest sign that companies and individuals are struggling to remain current on their credit as Latin America's largest economy deteriorates.
The 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for loan delinquencies, rose to the equivalent of 4.7 percent of outstanding loans in May, compared with 4.6 percent the prior month, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday. Disbursements rose 0.7 percent in May, the report added. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
* Delivers letter to Cypress Semiconductor's independent directors regarding annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, March 22 Illinois would legalize marijuana for recreational use by adults and tax it to raise at least $350 million a year for the cash-strapped state under legislation introduced on Wednesday. Two Democratic lawmakers sponsoring the bills said the measures pending before the House and Senate would allow law enforcement to focus on other crimes and enable the state to create a system for regulating and taxing marijuana sales.
* Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P up 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.35 pct (Updates to afternoon)