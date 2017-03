BRASILIA, Sept 23 The Brazilian central bank kept on Wednesday an estimate for annual lending growth this year unchanged at 9 percent.

The bank expects private-sector lenders to grow their loan books by 7 percent this year, while the loan books of state banks are expected to grow at a pace of 13 percent - unchanged from estimates unveiled three months ago. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)