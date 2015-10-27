(Adds details on consumer and corporate defaults, background on
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Oct 27 Bank loans delinquent
for at least 90 days in Brazil remained in September at their
highest in almost two years, as the deepest recession in a
quarter century and rising interest rates strained borrowers'
capacity to stay current on their debts.
The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for
delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 4.9 percent of
outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, the central bank
said in a report on Tuesday. September's number was the highest
for the ratio since October 2013, when it reached 5 percent.
Consumer defaults rose in September, driven by a costlier
refinancing of revolving credit card and renegotiated loans as
urban unemployment jumped. Corporate defaults fell slightly,
reflecting efforts by small and large firms to speed up debt
repayments amid tighter credit standards.
The data provides a glimpse into loan book quality days
before the nation's largest banks report third-quarter results.
Defaults and loan-loss provisions kept rising due to the
recession and fallout from a corruption scandal at state firms ,
a Reuters poll showed earlier in the day.
"Given the deteriorating economic backdrop, it remains
likely that credit quality will deteriorate going forward," said
Saúl Martínez, an analyst with JPMorgan Securities. The
September data suggest "that at least some worsening in default
ratios and loan losses are likely" in the third quarter.
Early default ratios, or loans in arrears between 15 days
and 90 days, rose for both individual and corporate borrowers,
indicating that future delinquencies are on the rise.
Last month, provisions as a share of capital fell for the
first month in five, as state banks accelerated credit
disbursements to help stem fallout from the recession, according
to the report. Private-sector banks kept provisions at their
highest levels in over two years.
While banks remain well capitalized, risks have been
escalating as Latin America's largest economy braces for the
longest recession since the 1930s. That, coupled with high
interest rates, has made it harder for factories, farmers and
individuals to repay loans, driving up unpaid utility bills,
loans and bounced checks.
Lending rose 9.1 percent in the 12 months ended in
September, the slowest pace since at least 2011 and in line with
the central bank's 9 percent estimate for the year.
An index comprising banking shares traded in São Paulo
shed 0.8 percent on Tuesday, extending losses to 6.5
percent for the year.
($1 = 3.9104 Brazilian reais)
