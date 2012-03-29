BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil's National Monetary Council on Thursday held a key lending rate for corporate loans at 6 percent for the second quarter of 2012.

The council is the government body in charge of setting the country's annual inflation rate targets.

Most loans by state development lender BNDES charge borrowers interest equivalent to the TJLP rate plus a spread, which together are cheaper than loans obtained by banks with the central bank.

The council, known in Brazil as CMN, has held the TJLP rate at 6 percent since July of 2009. (Reporting By Tiago Pariz and Luciana Otoni; editing by Andrea Evans)