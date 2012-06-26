* Default ratio hits highest level since June 2000

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tiago Pariz

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, June 26 Loan delinquencies at Brazilian banks rose to a record in May in a sign that a slowdown is hitting Latin America's largest economy despite its strong jobs market and aggressive cuts in borrowing costs.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the most widely followed gauge of bank defaults, rose to the equivalent of 6 percent of outstanding loans in May, compared with a revised 5.9 percent the prior month, the central bank said on Tuesday. The so-called default ratio had risen in April.

The level is the highest for the default ratio since the central bank began keeping records of this gauge in June 2000. Despite efforts by consumers to refinance credit at lower interest rates, especially auto loans, the pace at which delinquency rates are increasing has continued to grow since last year.

Rising delinquencies accompanied a slump in borrowing costs - the highest among the world's 20 biggest economies - after government pressure on commercial banks to slash interest rates. The average lending rate fell to 32.9 percent, the lowest since at least December 2006.

The data underscore Brazil's uneven economic expansion, in which still-strong retail sales and robust job growth contrast with a steep recession in manufacturing and rising defaults. Economists cut forecasts for growth for the seventh straight week in a central bank survey this week.

"Given the lag time with which unemployment responds to a slowdown, a rise in unemployment is inevitable," said Darwin Dib, chief economist with CM Capital Markets in São Paulo. "That's why rising defaults look so worrisome to us."

Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of economic research, told reporters in Brasilia that loan delinquencies across the banking system are "unlikely to show an improvement before the end of this year."

The driver behind the climb in overall defaults was a slight increase in consumer loan delinquencies, which reached 8 percent last month - the highest since November 2009. Defaults on corporate loans remained at 4.1 percent of the segment's loan book for a fourth month.

Delinquencies on auto loans drove consumer defaults higher in May, mimicking a trend that has been seen throughout 2012. The ratio for auto loan defaults rose to 6.1 percent, the highest in at least 2-1/2 years.

Consumer loans in arrears between 15 days and 90 days, a leading indicator widely used to predict medium-term trends in delinquencies, fell to the lowest in three months -- in an early indication overall defaults at the segment could have peaked.

The 15 days to 90 days default ratio for corporate credit remained unchanged at 2.3 percent for a third month.

EASE ON CREDIT

Since April, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has demanded private-sector banks bolster lending and cut rates to help kick-start the economy. She is using state banks to drive rates lower and spark competition in a sector that has traditionally been Brazil's most profitable.

The risk of that strategy, according to analysts, is that private banks could be forced to assume a less prudent stance on lending to protect market share just as defaults creep up and the economy struggles to regain momentum.

Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 1.7 percent in May from April, the Tuesday report showed. The stock of credit rose to a record 2.136 trillion reais ($1.031 trillion), up 18.28 percent from the same period a year earlier.

At that pace, credit is rising faster than the central bank's estimate of 15 percent growth for this year. Last year, credit rose 19 percent. Maciel kept such estimates for the year unchanged, adding that at some point during the second half, "the velocity of credit creation should begin to lose steam."

State-controlled banks were behind the increase in lending in May, after disbursing 2.5 percent more loans on a month-on-month basis, the central bank said. Private sector banks grew their loan books by 1 percent in the month, while foreign banks increased lending by 0.9 percent.

Maciel raised the central bank's credit growth forecast for state-led banks to 21 percent this year from a prior 19 percent, while trimming that for local private sector lenders to 10 percent from 12 percent.

Credit as a share of gross domestic product reached a record 50.1 percent in May, the central bank added.

Banking shares fell. State-controlled Banco do Brasil , the country's biggest by assets, led declines with a 2.4 percent tumble - the fifth daily drop in the stock. Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's biggest auto lender, fell for a fifth day.

ONE MORE PARADOX

And government pressure on commercial banks to slash interest rates triggered the steepest decline in lending spreads to 24.7 percentage points in May, the narrowest since December 2010.

Spreads measure the difference between the rate at which banks lend and the yield they pay depositors for their savings. In the month through June 14, the spread had narrowed to 23.5 points, Maciel said.

Rousseff last month reduced taxes on some consumer loans and relaxed reserve requirements on deposits used to fund vehicle loans, in order to make credit more affordable for consumers. Yet, analysts have voiced concerns that such plans could create some asset quality problems for banks.

Yet some signs of tightening in personal loan disbursements in May arose, indicating that commercial banks are making it harder for individuals to take on more debt.

Average disbursements for consumer loans fell. Disbursements for corporate loans rose for the fifth month this year, likely reflecting stable delinquencies in the segment. In the month through June 14, average disbursements fell 0.4 percent, Maciel added.

"Credit conditions have eased at a gradual pace but banks are still quite selective in their lending, particularly in some consumer credit segments," said Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America economic research for Goldman Sachs Group in New York. ($1 = 2.07 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tiago Pariz, additional reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, W Simon, Andrew Hay and Bernard Orr)