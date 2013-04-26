* Outstanding loans in banks grow 1.8 pct in March -report

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Otoni

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 26 Loan delinquencies in Brazil receded for a second straight month in March in what seems more the result of a year-long trend by private sector lenders to avoid riskier loans than the effects of an improving economy.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, an industry benchmark for delinquencies, fell to 5.5 percent of outstanding loans last month, compared with 5.6 percent in February, the central bank said in a report on Friday. Private sector banks are stepping away from riskier loan segments, which charge lower interest but minimize the risk of defaults.

The so-called default ratio fell in March for consumers and companies alike, especially in segments where non-state banks like Itaú Unibanco Holding SA are pulling out, such as auto and small-sized corporate loans. Yet forward-looking indicators for delinquencies showed a slight deterioration, the report said.

Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system posted growth of 1.8 percent in March from the prior month, the report said.

Last year, when defaults hit a record, Itaú and its peers began to focus on credit requiring borrowers to put aside more collateral, slowing some fast-growing loan segments. That happened as those lenders had to grapple with a weak economy, and government pressure to step up lending and cut rates.

"Given that defaults spiked last year, banks got a little skittish and that caution is bringing (delinquencies) down," Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of economic research, told reporters. "Lower rates as well as a resilient income are lending a hand, too."

Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA , which released first-quarter results this week, reported credit growth below estimates for this year. Bankers at private-sector lenders have remained at odds in interpreting the behavior of overdue credit, which seems inconsistent with robust job and household income indicators.

Defaults between 15 days and 90 days, a forward-looking gauge for the behavior of defaults, remained stable for corporate credit but rose slightly for consumer loans in March, the central bank said.

Analysts have said that fresh demand for new loans is unlikely to respond to Brazil's nascent economic recovery - which is taking longer than expected to bear fruit. Outstanding bank loans in Brazil totaled a record 2.43 trillion reais ($1.2 trillion) last month, while growth in bank lending slightly slowed to 16.7 percent in the 12 months through March.

The fastest inflation rate in years, flagging industrial activity and lower-than-expected corporate earnings are also signs that Brazil's economy could be entering a third year of sub-par economic growth. President Dilma Rousseff has instructed state banks to reignite credit in an economy where consumers seem overleveraged, but job creation and wages appear to remain in pace.

($1 = 2 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Alonso Soto, Luciana Otoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Kenneth Barry)