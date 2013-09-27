By Luciana Otoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Brazil's
private-sector banks will keep slowing the pace of new loan
disbursements through the end of the year, the central bank said
on Friday, a sign that an approach to avoiding risky lending
will stretch for a longer period than previously thought.
The central bank cut the estimate for loan book growth among
domestic non-government lenders to 6 percent from a prior 10
percent forecast. Likewise, it lowered the same estimate for
foreign lenders operating in the country to 7 percent from 8
percent previously.
Disbursements at state-run lenders will rise 24 percent,
faster than the prior 22 percent estimate, Tulio Maciel, the
central bank's head of economic research, said in Brasilia.
President Dilma Rousseff has used state development bank BNDES,
Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Econômica Federal to cut
credit costs in Brazil - which remain among the world's highest
- and to foster competition with private banks.
Private sector banks, led by Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, have drastically restricted new lending over the
past year while reducing exposure to risky segments such as auto
financing. On an annual basis, government banks disbursed new
loans at a pace five times faster than their private-sector
rivals.
"The growth in disbursements is moderate, shows more
moderation than in previous years," Maciel said, who kept
unchanged a forecast for overall lending growth in Brazil's
banking system by an average 15 percent.
Despite the aggressiveness of government banks, credit in
Latin America's largest economy is failing to expand as quickly
as the government wants as high inflation rates and waning
corporate earnings are hampering demand for working capital,
auto and revolving credit lines and Brazil's nascent economic
recovery takes longer than expected to gain traction.
The newfound caution of private sector lenders is leading to
improved operational performance even as demand for credit
remained weak. For Banco Bradesco SA and Banco
Santander Brasil SA - Itaú's smaller rivals -
defaults declined significantly in the second quarter and, more
importantly, executives beckoned the new level appears
sustainable.
Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system
rose 1.3 percent in August from July, the central bank said in a
report released earlier on Friday. Disbursements at
private-sector banks rose about 6 percent in the 12 months
through August, compared with 28 percent at state-run lenders,
the report added.
The annual pace of growth in earmarked loans, or credit
aimed at encouraging investment for homebuilding purposes in
accordance with government policies, accelerated to 27.2 percent
in the 12 months through August, up from 21 percent at the start
of the year.
Non earmarked loans, or the portion of freely allocated
loans in Brazil's banking system, rose 8.8 percent in the 12
months through August, down from 9.2 percent in July and about
14 percent in December.
DEFAULTS RETREAT
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's
benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, were at 5.1 percent of
outstanding loans in August, down from 5.2 percent in July, the
report showed.
In particular, defaults between 15 days and 90 days, a gauge
of the future behavior of delinquencies, posted a substantial
drop among consumers, "which tends to pave the way for the
seasonal personal loans higher expansion by the end of the
year," Credit Suisse Securities economists led by Nilson
Teixeira wrote in a note.
Rousseff's push has fueled rapid loan growth at state-run
lenders, which now hold more than 50 percent of Brazil's
outstanding loans, without a significant increase in
delinquencies.
Analysts say part of that is because state-run lenders have
increased the size of their loan books more rapidly than the
rest of the system, diluting the impact of overdue credit on the
default ratio.
State-run lenders have the lowest default ratios in Brazil's
banking system. The lowest delinquency rate among commercial
banks belongs to Banco do Brasil, at 2 percent of outstanding
loans.
Defaults fell despite an increase in the cost of borrowing,
the report showed. The average lending rate rose 0.2 percentage
point to 19.3 percent in August, with rates on loans to
individuals up 0.1 point to 25.2 percent. Corporate lending
rates rose 0.3 point to an average 14.7 percent.
Spreads, or the difference between the rate at which banks
lend money and funding costs, declined by 0.1 percentage point
in August to 11.3 percent - basically after funding costs rose
in the wake of the central bank's decision to raise the
overnight interest rate to head off inflation.