BRASILIA Jan 29 Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 2.4 percent in December from the prior month, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, remained unchanged from the previous month at 4.8 percent, the report said.

Outstanding loans grew 14.6 percent in 2013 compared with 2012, the bank added.