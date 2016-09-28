(Adds data, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Sept 28 The share of loans
delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil was unchanged in
August, a signal that efforts by commercial banks to refinance
looming debt maturities could be starting to ease the country's
worst credit crunch in two decades.
The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies,
came in at the equivalent of 5.7 percent of outstanding
non-earmarked loans, unaltered from July, the central bank said
in a report on Wednesday. The default ratio has climbed almost a
full percentage point over the past year.
Still, early default ratios, or loans in arrears between 15
days and 90 days, rose slightly for consumers and companies
alike.
Banks have been refinancing potentially problematic credit
earlier than usual in the loan's time frame to allow more
borrowers to stay current.
The unchanged 90-day default ratio came as lending
stabilized in August. Outstanding loans totaled 3.115 trillion
reais ($961 billion), unchanged from July, the report showed.
Some economists are increasingly confident that the credit
crunch is showing signs of having hit bottom amid Brazil's worst
recession in eight decades.
Commercial lenders expect default to show an inflection in
the first months of 2017, depending on whether the economy
emerges from the downturn.
An index of banking and financial shares trading in the São
Paulo Stock Exchange gained 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
Concern remains however over lingering risks amid the pickup
in loan renegotiation and refinancing deals.
Banks have raised lending spreads to 40.7 percent in August
for the eighth straight month. Spreads are the difference
between the interest that banks charge on their loans and their
cost of funding.
($1 = 3.2402 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)