BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil's central bank expects commercial lenders to increase loan disbursements by 1 percent this year, the lowest in years.

The impact of the vote in Britain to exit the European Union should have limited impact on Brazilian lenders because they use more local than global funding, Tulio Maciel, an economist at the central bank, said on Monday. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)