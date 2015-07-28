BRASILIA, July 28 The Brazilian government needs to watch how public debt evolves as it knows it cannot raise taxes excessively, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday.

As public debt grows, the government is also aware it cannot continue increasing expenditures, Levy added at event with finance authorities. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)