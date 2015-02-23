BRIEF-S&P says South Carolina Public Service Authority outlook revised to negative from stable
* says South Carolina Public Service Authority outlook revised to negative from stable on financial problems with contractor
SAO PAULO Feb 23 Brazil's overall budget deficit of nearly 7 percent of its gross domestic product is not sustainable, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.
Speaking to investors in Sao Paulo, Levy said a decline in the country's public debt tends to favor private financing and that the government needs to find financing alternatives beyond state development bank BNDES.
WASHINGTON, March 23 The acting head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has directed the regulator to launch a pilot plan that would test how the market would be affected if exchanges lowered the fees they charge brokers to execute trades.