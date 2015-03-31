BRASILIA, March 31 Brazil's government will lower interest rates on state debts with the national treasury by February next year, when it should be clearer whether the current austerity drive is successful, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told senators on Tuesday.

Levy said that changing the so-called debt indexer this year, as leading lawmakers in the governing coalition want, would cost about 3 billion reais.