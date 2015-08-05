BRASILIA Aug 5 The Brazilian government must tackle the structural imbalances in the fiscal accounts caused by rising obligatory expenditures and other spending on social programs, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a central bank event in Brasilia, Levy said the private sector needs to play a bigger role in building new infrastructure in the country.

