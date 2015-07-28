BRASILIA, July 28 Brazil's government may raise its budget savings targets for coming years depending on how bills to be analyzed by Congress will affect tax revenues and spending, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday.

Levy said the current market volatility is temporary, although uncertainties surrounding the economy have made firms "reticent" about paying taxes. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)