SAO PAULO Dec 10 Brazil's debt ratings reflect the reality of the economy, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday, highlighting the importance of political unity to approve needed economic reforms.

Moody's Investors Service put Brazil's credit rating on review on Wednesday for a possible downgrade to junk status due to a severe economic recession, failed austerity efforts and rising risks of political paralysis. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Silvio Cascione)