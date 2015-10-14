US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors struggle with policy uncertainty
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
BRASILIA Oct 14 The current economic crisis gripping Brazil's economy will be short lived thanks to the series of measures the government has taken to regain business confidence, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday.
Speaking in the lower house of Congress, Levy said the government still needs to tighten its belt and rebalance its accounts for the economy to resume growth in the future. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.