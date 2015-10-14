BRASILIA Oct 14 The current economic crisis gripping Brazil's economy will be short lived thanks to the series of measures the government has taken to regain business confidence, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday.

Speaking in the lower house of Congress, Levy said the government still needs to tighten its belt and rebalance its accounts for the economy to resume growth in the future. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)